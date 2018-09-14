James Franco Is Back in Trailer for His First Movie Since Sexual Misconduct Controversy

James Franco is back in the spotlight after retreating from the public eye following sexual misconduct accusations.

The actor, 40, appears in a trailer for the Joel and Ethan Coen’s Netflix original, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, his first film since the scandal broke early this year.

Described by the streaming service as a “six-part Western anthology” in which “each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West,” the film stars Franco alongside Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tom Waits and Coen brothers’ regular Tim Blake Nelson.

The film world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September where it won the event’s Best Screenplay Award.

RELATED: James Franco Accused of Inappropriate Behavior By Five Women

On the small screen, Franco is already back in the second season of HBO’s The Deuce, which just recently premiered. Additionally, he has a number of films coming out soon, including The Mad Whale with Camilla Belle and Summer Phoenix, Zeroville with Megan Fox and Seth Rogen and a remake of Future World with Milla Jovovich and Luicy Liu.

RELATED: James Franco Is ‘a Mess’ and ‘Hasn’t Slept for Days’ After Accusations, Says Source

In July, Franco made his red carpet debut with 25-year-old model girlfriend Isabel Pakzad, months after the allegations first surfaced.

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Franco was first accused of sexual misconduct over social media during the Golden Globes telecast in January. Since then, five women came forward with claims in an article published by The Los Angeles Times.

Despite winning a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor for The Disaster Artist, Franco was not honored with an Academy Award nomination after the accusations surfaced shortly before voting was closed.

Franco has denied the allegations, telling Stephen Colbert during an interview, “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”