James Franco and His Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Enjoy Beach Getaway in Mykonos

James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad show off some steamy PDA during their holiday in Mykonos

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad are enjoying the Greek sunshine on their vacation.

On Monday, Franco, 43, and Pakzad, 28, were seen enjoying the water of Branco beach while in Mykonos.

The Disaster Artist star went shirtless as he dipped into the ocean with Pakzad, who wore a pink bikini on their vacation.

The two keep their relationship private, although they've been spotted together a handful of times in the past.

In August 2020, the two enjoyed a hike while in Southern California.

Franco and Pakzad have reportedly been dating since early November 2017, according to InStyle.

James Franco James Franco | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Franco opened up about his relationship with Pakzad to Variety that month, admitting that he's working harder on being there for her than he was with an ex.

"There was one instance, this old girlfriend was visiting me in New York," Franco said. "I had come out here for school. My cat had scratched her in the eye. I had so much work to get done for the next day, I didn't take her to the hospital. I had my assistant take her. That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?"

Pakzad has stood by Franco after he was accused of sexually exploiting five women at his former acting school, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

In March, Franco responded to the allegations in a written objection claiming the accusations were "salacious."