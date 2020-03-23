James Franco and His Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Spotted Out and Stocking Up on Groceries

Image zoom BACKGRID

James Franco is stocking up on groceries amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The actor, 41, was photographed with his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on Sunday making a grocery run at the Erewhon Market, a health food store, in Los Angeles.

The duo dressed casually with Franco sporting a bright blue shirt and black shorts while Pakzad, 27, wore black leggings and a gray sweater as they carried several shopping bags full of food while leaving the store.

Franco and Pakzad have reportedly been dating since early November 2017, according to InStyle.

The Disaster Artist star opened up about his relationship with Pakzad to Variety that month, admitting that he’s working harder on being there for her than he was with an ex.

“There was one instance, this old girlfriend was visiting me in New York,” Franco said. “I had come out here for school. My cat had scratched her in the eye. I had so much work to get done for the next day, I didn’t take her to the hospital. I had my assistant take her. That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?”

The two were spotted taking a stroll in New York City together in April 2018.

Pakzad has stood by Franco after he was accused of sexually exploiting five women at his former acting school, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this month, Franco responded to the allegations in a written objection claiming the accusations were “salacious.”

“While the salacious allegations in the complaint have made great tabloid fodder, they are also false and inflammatory, legally baseless and brought improperly in the form of a class action largely to gain as much publicity as possible,” the demurrer stated.

“This lawsuit is a travesty of justice and the culmination of a meritless campaign that has unfairly tarnished a decent man’s hard-earned reputation,” the demurrer added.