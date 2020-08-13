James Franco and Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Stay Close Together as They Go on a Hike

James Franco and his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad are still going strong.

The couple was spotted on a playful hike in Southern California with a friend. They were first seen both wearing headphones at the start of the hike and later were pictured smiling and staying close while walking.

Franco, 41, and Pakzad both wore dark outfits, with Franco sporting a distressed dark grey shirt with black shorts while Pakzad wore a black sports bra and matching bike shorts.

Franco and Pakzad have reportedly been dating since early November 2017, according to InStyle.

The Disaster Artist star opened up about his relationship with Pakzad to Variety that month, admitting that he’s working harder on being there for her than he was with an ex.

“There was one instance, this old girlfriend was visiting me in New York,” Franco said. “I had come out here for school. My cat had scratched her in the eye. I had so much work to get done for the next day, I didn’t take her to the hospital. I had my assistant take her. That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?”

Pakzad has stood by Franco after he was accused of sexually exploiting five women at his former acting school, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Back in March, Franco responded to the allegations in a written objection claiming the accusations were “salacious.”

“While the salacious allegations in the complaint have made great tabloid fodder, they are also false and inflammatory, legally baseless and brought improperly in the form of a class action largely to gain as much publicity as possible,” the demurrer read.