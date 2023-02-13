James Flynn, Co-Producer of Oscar-Nominated 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Dead at 57

James Flynn, a co-producer of the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, has died. He was 57.

According to various Irish news outlets, he died of an undisclosed illness. Metropolitan Films, the production company Flynn founded with his wife Juanita Wilson, according to Variety, confirmed he died on Saturday, Feb. 11, in a statement shared on its website Monday.

As well as The Banshees of Inisherin — which stars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson and is nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture — Flynn also worked on 1999's Angela's Ashes and 2008's The Door, which was directed by his wife and was also nominated for an Oscar in 2010.

"All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side," the statement shared by Metropolitan Films read.

The Banshees of Inisherin. Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

"No words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level," the statement continued. "He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners."

The statement went on to confirm Flynn had recently been ill: "James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity and positivity to the very end. For that reason we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us."

James Flynn. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The Screen Director's Guild of Ireland also paid tribute to Flynn on Twitter. "The Director's Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family," it wrote.

Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with Flynn on 1998's Sweety Barrett, remembered him as a "wonderful person."

"James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer — he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers," he told The Irish Times. "He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer."