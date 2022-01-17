Born in 1931 in Mississippi, James Earl Jones is the son of Ruth and Robert Earl Jones. Jones' father left shortly after he was born to pursue acting in New York and Hollywood, so the two were never close until they reconciled in the 1950s.

From the time Jones turned 5, he was raised by his paternal grandparents. Growing up, he developed a stutter, refusing to talk in school. He credits a grade school English teacher for helping him overcome his stutter.

"[The teacher] looked at a poem I wrote and said, 'It's too good for you to have written, so to prove you wrote it, please stand up in front of the class and recite it from memory.' And I did it without stuttering. So he used that as a program to get me to talk," Jones told The Hollywood Reporter.