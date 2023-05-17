James Dean Auction Includes Handwritten Letters, Warner Bros. Contracts and More Personal Items

"This collection, though, shows a vulnerable, intimate side to James Dean's life that gives depth to the Rebel persona that we all know him for," said auction owner Nate Sanders

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 17, 2023 02:43 PM
james dean
Photo: Nate D Sanders

James Dean fans will soon be able to get their hands on some of his most precious possessions — for a hefty price!

Several never-before-seen items, which belonged to the Hollywood icon over the three years during his meteoric rise to his untimely death in a car accident, will be going up for auction by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on May 25, according to a press release by the auction house.

The items in Dean's estate had been passed through his family over the years and had never been made public before they were discovered by the estate's New York agent, Jane Deacy.

Nearly 400 items will be up for sale, including Dean's Warner Bros. original signed contract for his hit films East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause and Giant, and more personal items like Dean's motorcycle registration card and a signed photo to Deacy inscribed as "Mom."

james dean
Bettmann/Getty; Nate D Sanders

Bidding for his Warner Bros. contracts begins at $3,000, while his motorcycle registration card, which he received shortly after buying his Indian motorcycle in December 1953, is up for a starting bid of $100. Bidding for the signed photo starts at $7,500.

There are even two handwritten personal letters from Dean that give insight into the intimate details of his life, including that he had anxiety over shooting East of Eden, did not get along with his family, and had been sensitive about his false front teeth, per the release.

In one of the letters he also discusses deciding to stop smoking and drinking, and running out of money. He even drew a small self-portrait showing his ''pigmented'' tongue. Each of the letters start at $3,000.

james dean
Nate D Sanders

"To say this collection is unprecedented is an understatement - while a few individual letters or signed documents have been sold, a James Dean collection of this size and quality has never been available since Dean's death almost 70 years ago," auction owner Nate Sanders said.

"A true Hollywood icon, James Dean set the template for cool that reverberates throughout our culture, and even the world, to this day," he added. "This collection, though, shows a vulnerable, intimate side to James Dean's life that gives depth to the Rebel persona that we all know him for."

The auction will be held online at NateDSanders.com.

