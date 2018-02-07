James Corden Shows Jamie Dornan His Playroom in Fifty Shades of Grey Spoof

James Corden introduced Fifty Shades Freed star Jamie Dornan to a whole new world of pleasure: model trains.

In a spoof on the Fifty Shades movie franchise, the Late Late Show host took the actor inside his secret playroom, a place where few have ever tread. “It’s important that you know you can leave at any time,” Corden said a serious yet sultry voice. “I meant what I said,” he added, “a helicopter is on standby to take you anywhere you want to go.”

Then he unlocked the door and Dornan’s whole life changed.

“You’re a nerd?” he asked.

“I’m a hobbyist,” Corden clarified.

Things got heated when the late-night personality asked Dornan to “turn around,” after which he put on a bandana and train conductor hat. “Call me signal master,” he instructed.

Of course, Dornan’s Christian Grey, a role he’ll reprise in this month’s Fifty Shades Freed, is a man of “singular” tastes. The actor will return opposite Dakota Johnson in the film trilogy’s final installment, out in theaters Feb. 9.

