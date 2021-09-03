James Corden and Camila Cabello Halt L.A. Traffic for Crosswalk the Musical: Cinderella

Cabello's Cinderella, also starring Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan, is now streaming on Prime Video

James Corden and Camila Cabello treated Los Angeles to a traffic-stopping performance of their new film Cinderella.

In a new Crosswalk the Musical, the Late Late Show host brought back the Crosswalk Company together alongside his Cinderella costars Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter to perform in the crosswalk of a busy L.A. boulevard.

In the fun video, above, Corden gathered Cabello, who stars as Cinderella, and Menzel, who plays her stepmother in the Prime Video movie, while hilariously brushing off Porter's absence. Porter portrays Fab G, Cinderella's fairy godmother, in the film.

"You're right he is supposed to be here," Corden told Cabello and Menzel when they asked about Porter's whereabouts. "Oh well, I guess I'll play the part of the godmother now."

To the camera, Corden comically admitted, "Billy isn't blowing us off, I gave him the wrong address. He's the only actor I've ever encountered who is almost as talented as I am."

Soon after, Porter did make an appearance, jokingly calling out Corden for attempting to steal his part in the show. With Corden relegated as a mouse, the crew stopped L.A. traffic with renditions of popular songs such as "Rhythm Nation," "Let's Get Loud," "Shining Star" and Cabello's original song for the movie "Million to One."

"That was such a rush. And not dangerous at all. I wasn't scared," Cabello said of the experience after. "I wasn't scared."

The singer's boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, congratulated her on the release of her film in a sweet post on social media.

"Congratulations my love, I'm so proud of you," Mendes, 23, wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I've never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message 🤍 te amo mi vida."