James Cameron Says He Shot 'Avatar' Sequels Back-to-Back to Avoid 'the 'Stranger Things' Effect'

Avatar: The Way of Water introduces a number of young characters including Tuk and Spider, with main characters Jake Sully and Neytiri embarking on a new adventure as parents

By
Published on December 22, 2022 01:39 PM
Director and Writer James Cameron behind the scenes of Twentieth Century Fox's AVATAR.
Photo: Mark Fellman/Twentieth Century Fox

James Cameron is revealing the reason why he filmed almost three complete Avatar installments at the same time.

The director, 68, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he was worried his young stars would age too quickly if he waited between filming each movie.

"Otherwise, you get — and I love Stranger Things — but you get the Stranger Things effect where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27," he told the outlet. "You know, I love the show. It's okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know."

In the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) embark on a new adventure as parents.

The new movie introduces a number of young characters including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) and Spider (Jack Champion), who were 7 and 12 when they were cast.

Avatar 3 has already wrapped principal photography, and parts of Avatar 4 have also been shot, Variety reported.

Due to the sequel's extensive delays, at least one cast member forgot it was even coming out.

Edie Falco, who plays one of the movie's few humans, said on The View last week that she had just assumed it had been released and flopped since she hadn't heard anything.

Director James Cameron and Edie Falco on set of 20th Century Studios' AVATAR 2. Photo by Mark Fellman. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Edie Falco in Avatar: The Way of Water. Mark Fellman/20th Century Studios

"The second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I think I shot four years ago," the 59-year-old Nurse Jackie alum said. "And then I've been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well,' 'cause I didn't hear anything."

Cameron himself is familiar with the unknowns of making Pandora come to life, having once called making the movies "a big roll of the dice."

But Avatar: The Way of Water's early box office numbers were positive, pulling a global total of $435 million over opening weekend — making it the fourth-biggest opening weekend of 2022.

And Avatar 3 is expected to debut on Dec. 20, 2024.

