James Cameron Has Ideas for 'Avatar' 6 and 7 'If People Want It': 'We Know Exactly Where We're Going'

Avatar director James Cameron has big plans for the future of his beloved franchise.

After Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters next month, three more Avatar films are already slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively. If given his way, Cameron would keep the cameras rolling in Pandora for even longer.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said he already has plans for the future of the Avatar universe beyond the confirmed releases. Specifically, he said that he has five or six more films in him — three of which will likely be Avatar movies.

The 68-year old director also revealed that he has Avatar 6 and 7 mapped out already, adding that he'd be "89 by then."

"Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely," Cameron told the outlet, citing the "amount of energy required."

To continue his legacy and the story of the Na'vi, the Terminator director said that he "would have to train somebody": "I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."

When asked if he sees Avatar moving into streaming in the future, Cameron said, "The problem with these CG characters is that they're so cost- and labor-intensive that it really doesn't work for TV."

The Titanic director made headlines earlier this year for his thoughts on streaming. Cameron clapped back at criticism of The Way of Water's over three-hour runtime — half an hour longer than its 2009 predecessor — telling Empire that he doesn't "want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours."

"It's like, give me a f------ break," he said in the July interview. "I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

The long-awaited sequel will follow the original film's main characters, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they embark on a new adventure: parenthood. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will also reprise their roles in the film, alongside Avatar newcomers Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.