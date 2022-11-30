James Cameron Has Ideas for 'Avatar' 6 and 7 'If People Want It': 'We Know Exactly Where We're Going'

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16

By
Published on November 30, 2022 05:36 PM
james cameron
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty; Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/Shutterstock

Avatar director James Cameron has big plans for the future of his beloved franchise.

After Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters next month, three more Avatar films are already slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively. If given his way, Cameron would keep the cameras rolling in Pandora for even longer.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said he already has plans for the future of the Avatar universe beyond the confirmed releases. Specifically, he said that he has five or six more films in him — three of which will likely be Avatar movies.

The 68-year old director also revealed that he has Avatar 6 and 7 mapped out already, adding that he'd be "89 by then."

"Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely," Cameron told the outlet, citing the "amount of energy required."

To continue his legacy and the story of the Na'vi, the Terminator director said that he "would have to train somebody": "I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."

When asked if he sees Avatar moving into streaming in the future, Cameron said, "The problem with these CG characters is that they're so cost- and labor-intensive that it really doesn't work for TV."

The Titanic director made headlines earlier this year for his thoughts on streaming. Cameron clapped back at criticism of The Way of Water's over three-hour runtime — half an hour longer than its 2009 predecessor — telling Empire that he doesn't "want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours."

"It's like, give me a f------ break," he said in the July interview. "I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

The long-awaited sequel will follow the original film's main characters, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they embark on a new adventure: parenthood. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will also reprise their roles in the film, alongside Avatar newcomers Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.

Related Articles
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Final Trailer Shows Off Pandora's Oceans and Teases a New Conflict
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
Everything to Know About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
(L-R): Neytiri and Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
James Cameron Shows a New Side of Pandora in Wondrous 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer
James Cameron
James Cameron Says He Cursed at Fox Exec Who 'Flipped Out' Over 'Avatar' Runtime
Neytiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Revealed to Be More Than 3 Hours Long (Report)
James Cameron
James Cameron Says Marvel Characters 'All Act Like They're In College': 'Not The Way to Make Movies'
james cameron
James Cameron Doesn't Want Audiences 'Whining' Over 'Avatar 2' Length: 'They Binge-Watch TV for 8 Hours'
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar 2' Must Be Among Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever Just to Break Even, James Cameron Says
Sigourney Weaver attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.
Sigourney Weaver Says Playing a Teenager in 'Avatar 2' Was 'the Biggest Stretch' of Her Career
james cameron
James Cameron Says He'll Stop Making 'Avatar' Movies If the Sequel Flops: We'll 'See What Happens'
Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
'Avatar 2' Stars Reveal Why Kate Winslet Was Best at Holding Breath for Underwater Scenes
Lo’ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Debuts Teaser Trailer — See First Glimpse of Action-Packed Sequel
Zoe Saldana
Remastered 'Avatar' Returning to Theaters Ahead of Sequel' The Way of the Water' 's December Debut
Neytiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Teaser Trailer Attracts Massive 148.6 Million Views in Single Day: Report
james cameron
James Cameron Says He Might 'Pass the Baton' to Not Direct 'Avatar' 4 and 5 Himself
James Cameron
James Cameron Says Rush to 'Cash in the Boom at Theaters' Was the Reason 3D TVs Failed