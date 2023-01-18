James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'

"I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what's coming," James Cameron said of Avatar 3

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 10:57 AM
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron. Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty

James Cameron is switching things up for audiences with Avatar 3.

In a preview of the director's upcoming appearance on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast shared to Instagram last Saturday, Cameron, 68, revealed that lead character Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) will be replaced as a voice-over narrator by different characters in each of the franchise's upcoming sequels — starting with Jake's son Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) in Avatar 3.

"For example, Lo'ak really emerged as a character that people went with," Cameron said, as he discussed how he will use audience feedback from Avatar: The Way of Water to "tinker a little bit" with the series' third movie.

"So I might find ways to sort of - now, he's already the [narrator.] Oh, I'm giving something away here," Cameron said, as he realized he had given away an important detail for Avatar 3.

"Every one of the Avatars - but this is okay, I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what's coming," he continued. "Jake was our voice over narrator for movie one and for movie two, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films."

"We see it through the eyes of a different character and movie three is through Lo'ak's eyes," the director added.

Lo’ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

In The Way of Water, audiences meet Lo'ak as the often-frustrated younger son of Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who grows into his own throughout the movie as he forges a friendship with the spiritually important sea animal Payakan and earns new respect from his father when he saves Jake's life in the movie's final moments.

Cameron's recent reveal makes for one of the few details known about the upcoming Avatar 3, expected to release in theaters on Dec. 30, 2024. On Jan. 4, the director told told France's 20 Minutes that the franchise's next movie will feature "different cultures from those I have already shown," according to Total Film.

"The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides," Cameron said in the interview.

He continued, "In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite."

"We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters," Cameron revealed. "I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal."

In December, series producer Jon Landau also confirmed in an interview with io9 that the planned fifth Avatar movie will feature "a section of the story where we go to Earth" along with Neytiri.

