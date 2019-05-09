James Cameron 'Salutes' Avengers: Endgame for Sinking Titanic to Become No. 2 Movie of All Time

James Cameron has no hard feelings towards Marvel for overtaking his blockbuster Titanic at the worldwide box office with Avengers: Endgame.

The Avatar director, 64, congratulated Marvel on Wednesday, days after Endgame eclipsed Titanic (1997) to become the second highest-grossing film of all time. Over the weekend, Endgame increased its astonishing tally to $2.189 billion, surpassing Titanic‘s $2.187 billion gross (unadjusted for inflation).

“To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic,” Cameron tweeted. “It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; David Livingston/Getty

Cameron, however, is still box office king thanks to Avatar (2009), which ended its run with $2.8 billion.

The Oscar winner will be back in the race to break records in 2021 when Avatar 2 debuts in theaters. From there, more Avatar sequels are slated for release in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.