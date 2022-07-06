James Cameron Doesn't Want Audiences 'Whining' Over Avatar 2 Length: 'They Binge-Watch TV for 8 Hours'

The first of four sequels in the Avatar franchise is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16

The new Avatar sequel is three hours long — but director James Cameron doesn't want to hear any complaints.

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours," Cameron, 67, recently told Empire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's like, give me a f-----g break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row," he continued. "Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It's okay to get up and go pee."

The second film in the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, stars Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri) and Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), who all starred in the original Avatar movie, alongside newcomers Kate Winslet (Ronal) and Cliff Curtis (Tonowari).

After 13 years without another Avatar movie, fans are excited to jump back into the Avatar universe. The first teaser trailer for the sequel was released online on May 9 after premiering at CinemaCon in April and playing exclusively in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The trailer amassed 148.6 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours of release across various channels, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The long-delayed Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is set to hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022 with a third film — which is not yet titled — expected in 2024, a fourth in 2026 and a fifth in 2028. 20th Century Studios will also re-release the original Avatar in theaters on Sept. 23.