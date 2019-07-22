James Cameron Congratulates Marvel as Avengers: Endgame Passes Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film

Looks like Avengers: Endgame has finally surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The Marvel film, which was released in April, stands at No. 1 at the worldwide box office with $2.790 billion while Avatar has $2.789 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

Avatar director James Cameron congratulated Marvel on its achievement on Monday in a tweet he shared to Avatar‘s official Twitter account.

“Congratulations, @MarvelStudios!” he wrote alongside an image of Iron Man in what appears to be Pandora.

The image read, “I see you Marvel — Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office king. James Cameron.”

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, tweeted their admiration for Cameron, 64.

“To @JimCameron– you’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place,” they tweeted. “Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next…”

In May, Cameron tweeted congratulations to Marvel after Endgame beat Titanic at the box office.

“To Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic,” Cameron tweeted. “It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

On Saturday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced Endgame was on track to beat Avatar‘s record during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Feige also announced the studio’s entire Phase 4 lineup post-Endgame which will include The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Blade, Thor: Love and Thunder as well as several Disney+ series that will star veteran Marvel stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Cameron will also have several other chances to beat Endgame at the worldwide box office. He’s set to release Avatar 2 in December 2021, and if that one doesn’t quite hit the mark, he’s also got Avatar 3 in December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025 and Avatar 6 in December 2027.

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters.