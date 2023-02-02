James Cameron Admits 'Jack Might've Lived' If He Shared Door in 'Titanic' : But There's 'Variables'

The director addresses the question in a first-look at the National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 10:44 AM
Titanic 25 Years Later With James Cameron James Cameron checks in on Josh Bird and Kristine Zipfel, who are exposed to frigid waters to test the impacts of hypothermia
Photo: National Geographic/Spencer Stoner

James Cameron is giving fans an inside look at how the last few moments of Jack and Rose's romance could have gone following the sinking of the titular ship in Titanic.

The 1997 film's director commissioned a scientific study to determine if there really was enough room for both Jack and Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively) to fit on the ever-debated floating door after the Titanic sank in the Oscar-winning blockbuster.

A first-look into the National Geographic special about the study, Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, premiered on Good Morning America Tuesday.

To find out — once and for all — whether Jack could have survived had he joined Rose on the floating piece of debris, Cameron and a team of scientists hired two stunt doubles to reenact four different scenarios.

At one point in the clip, both Jack and Rose are halfway on the piece of debris, but their lower halves are completely submerged in the freezing water, so it's likely neither would have survived in that position. In another position, they are both seated on the debris, and Jack is shaking violently from the cold. "He could've made it pretty long, like hours," Cameron said of the seated position.

It's only once they test the scenario when the two stunt people are as exhausted as they would've been in the real situation — like the moment where Rose is shoved underwater by another survivor before Jack swims over and punches her attacker. Once they both are seated on the floating debris, Rose offers Jack her life jacket, and he "stabilized."

"She got him to a place where, if we projected that out, he just might have made it until the lifeboat got there," Cameron said.

Titanic 25 Years Later With James Cameron James Cameron checks in on Josh Bird and Kristine Zipfel, who are exposed to frigid waters to test the impacts of hypothermia
National Geographic/Spencer Stoner

In the end, the film's writer-director seems satisfied with the conclusion that there will never really be a clear-cut answer to the question, but regardless, Jack acted out of pure love.

"Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables," Cameron said. "I think his thought process was, 'I'm not gonna do one thing that jeopardizes her.'"

In an interview with Postmedia ahead of the National Geographic special announcement, Cameron said that Jack "needed to die."

"It's like Romeo and Juliet. It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo Dicaprio</a>, Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997
20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The special coincides with the 4K restoration of Titanic, which opens in theaters Feb. 10 to celebrate the Academy Award winner's 25th anniversary,

PEOPLE is celebrating the film on its 25th anniversary with a new Titanic special edition, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at its making and legacy. In the issue, Cameron opened up about reuniting with Winslet for Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as his ongoing obsession with the RMS Titanic.

"Yeah, I was a little bit obsessed there for a while," the director and writer told PEOPLE, adding, "I'm not going back out to the wreck. I've done my investigation. We are putting all our data together with some of the other experts . . . to do a definitive publication on the marine forensics of the wreck."

Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron premieres Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Related Articles
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886183aa) Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997 Director: James Cameron 20th Century Fox/Paramount USA Scene Still Drama
James Cameron Commissioned a Study to Prove If Jack Could Have Survived in 'Titanic' : 'Only One Could'
Titanic 25th Anniversary
'Titanic' Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary in 3D! See New Trailer and Poster for Re-Release
James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio
James Cameron Says He Had to 'Twist' Leonardo DiCaprio's Arm for 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2023
People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
Titanic at 25: PEOPLE Celebrates the Epic Film with a New Special Edition
Titanic's 25th Anniversary in 3D movie poster
'Titanic' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Kate Winslet's Hair in the Film's New Movie Poster
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
'Titanic' Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
Frances Fisher titantic
Actress Frances Fisher Reveals 'Nobody Could Breathe Correctly' on 'Titanic' Set Due to the Corsets
Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997
'Titanic' at 25! All About the Film's 'Heart of the Ocean' Necklace
Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown attends the 73RD EMMY AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+
Kate Winslet Recalls Being Told She 'Was Too Fat' in Infamous 'Titanic' Debate: 'They Were So Mean'
First 8K Video of the RMS Titanic
New Titanic Details Revealed for First Time in High-Definition 8K Video of Undersea Wreck
E.J. Smith
On the 110th Anniversary of Titanic's Sinking, Revisit Chilling Tales of Life and Death from the PEOPLE Archives
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children