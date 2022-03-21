James Caan told The Hollywood Reporter that director Francis Ford Coppola cut a scene of his from The Godfather "that was like 10 pages long"

James Caan Recalls Walking Out of The Godfather Screening Over Cut Scene of His: 'I Was So Pissed'

At nearly three hours long, The Godfather houses a lot of content — but one of its stars admits he wasn't satisfied with the final cut.

James Cann, 81, who played Vito Corleone's (Marlon Brando) oldest son, Sonny, in the beloved crime epic, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday that he "was so pissed off" at a specific scene being cut that he walked out of a screening of the film.

"When Michael [Al Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, 'You'll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.' There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall] that was like 10 pages long — and Francis [Ford Coppola] cut all of it out!" Caan told THR.

His anger at Coppola, 82, aside, "Otherwise, he gave me a great honor," Caan said with a laugh of the film's director and co-writer.

Reps for Coppola did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Francis Ford Coppola awards actor James Caan Francis Ford Coppola and James Caan in 2010 | Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

As The Godfather celebrates its 50th anniversary this month, Coppola himself will be the subject of an upcoming movie titled Francis and the Godfather, about the making of the film.

The film will focus on the push and pull between Coppola (played by Oscar Isaac) and Paramount studio head Robert Evans (Jake Gyllenhaal) as they worked on the 1972 classic.

Barry Levinson will direct the film, which will detail how Coppola and Evans gambled on the hit film that starred Brando, Pacino, 81, Caan, Duvall, 91, John Cazale and Diane Keaton.

Coppola gave the project his stamp of approval, telling Deadline in September 2020, "Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!"

The Godfather Al Pacino in The Godfather (1972) | Credit: CBS via Getty

Meanwhile, the first trailer for The Offer was released last month. The 10-episode limited series on Paramount+ tells the story of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's "never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather," according to the streaming service.

Ahead of its upcoming April 28 premiere, series creator Tolkin praised Ruddy's previous determination in getting the film off the ground floor.