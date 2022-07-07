James Caan Honored by Godfather Costars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More: 'Gonna Miss Him'

Al Pacino says in a statement that he's "gonna miss" the late James Caan — a "great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend," who died Wednesday

James Caan is being remembered by his Godfather family.

Following the sad news of Caan's death, Al Pacino, who starred alongside Caan in the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola-directed crime epic, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring."

"A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him," added Pacino, 82.

Robert De Niro said in a statement that he is "very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing," while Talia Shire said, "James was a good man, a kind man, a family man and a wildly gifted man — whose great talent will always be loved and remembered."

"My prayers are with his family that he treasured so dearly," added Shire, 76.

Francis Ford Coppola awards actor James Caan Francis Ford Coppola and James Caan in 2010 | Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Coppola, 83, remembered Caan in a statement provided to PEOPLE as "someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion-picture figure I've ever known."

"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten," the filmmaker continued. "He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I've ever known."

A tweet from Caan's official account Thursday read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6."

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tweet added.

A cause of death was not made immediately available.

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 15: James Caan as Santino 'Sonny' Corleone in 'The Godfather, ' the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. James Caan in The Godfather (1972) | Credit: CBS via Getty

PEOPLE recently spoke with Dan Fogler, who played Coppola in Paramount+'s The Offer, about getting intel from Caan on what Coppola was like while making The Godfather.

"It was really awesome because [Caan has] known [Coppola] for a long, long time," said Fogler, 45. "And he gave me some great little feedbacks. Like certain things, like he doesn't suffer fools and stuff like that. And little tidbits, little gems like that were really helpful."

Caan himself recently opened up about the lasting legacy of The Godfather — in which he played Vito Corleone's (Marlon Brando) oldest son, Sonny — for the beloved crime epic's 50th anniversary.

"There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall] that was like 10 pages long — and Francis cut all of it out!" he revealed.