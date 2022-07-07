"RIP to a legend," Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs co-director Christopher Miller tweeted of James Caan, who died Wednesday at the age of 82

James Caan Remembered by Adam Sandler, Rob Reiner and More: 'Best of the Best'

Celebrity tributes are pouring in for James Caan, the Hollywood legend who died Wednesday at the age of 82.

A tweet from the actor's official account Thursday read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

In a reply to the post, Caan's Misery director Rob Reiner said, "So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family."

"James Caan always had the funniest stories," wrote Jennifer Tilly, who starred with Caan in 2003's Jericho Mansions. "Once he told me [Francis Ford] Coppola had the habit of grabbing food off his plate & eating it, so one day he made a sandwich with very hot jalapeños between two pieces of buttered bread, & waited outside Coppola's airstream ... "

Continued Tilly, 63, "Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate & gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes & he started yelling 'What is this? What did you do to me?!' And Jimmy said meekly 'Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?' "

Sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of Caan, Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Caan in Bulletproof (1996) and That's My Boy (2012), said he always looked up to the veteran actor.

"James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him," wrote Sandler, 55. "Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love."

"We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," said co-director Christopher Miller, including a photo of Caan recording his voice role in the 2009 animated film. "He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend."

"Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died," tweeted Gary Sinise. "Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you."

"James Caan was a true delight," Caan's Elf costar Zooey Deschanel says in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE. "My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano — he played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent! I think he was just capable of so many things and that's what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him."

A titan in the film industry, Caan's movie and TV career stretches back over 60 years, with some of his most notable roles being in The Godfather (1972), Misery (1990) and Elf (2003).

Other notable roles throughout his career include in films like Brian's Song (1970), Cinderella Liberty (1973), The Gambler (1974), Rollerball (1975), Dick Tracy (1990), Bottle Rocket (1996) and Eraser (1996).

Caan was also known for appearances on television — perhaps most notably for starring as Ed Deline in the dramedy series Las Vegas, which ran for five seasons on NBC from 2003 to 2008.

Among Caan's numerous accolades are four Golden Globe nominations, along with nods from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.