Is James Bond Cursed? All the Problems Plaguing Daniel Craig's Latest 007 Film

Daniel Craig‘s Bond 25 film has gone through its fair share of hiccups.

While the action film is currently in production and set for a 2020 release, the latest in the James Bond franchise has been hit with a slew of incidents, among them Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery.

The high-anticipated film also stars Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Here’s everything that has plagued the making of Bond 25.

Image zoom Daniel Craig as James Bond in Spectre Stephen Vaughan/Columbia Pictures

1. Craig suffers an injury on set.

The 51-year-old actor underwent “minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” a statement on the film’s Twitter account stated in May.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured on a Bond set. He suffered injuries in while working on 2006’s Casino Royale, where he smashed out his two front teeth; while on 2008’s Quantum of Solace and while on the set of Spectre during the filming of a fight scene in London where he sprained his knee.

He lucked out, however, as it was a minor injury and filming resumed within a few days.

2. A crew member also sustained an injury on the film.

An explosion on the set of Bond 25 left one crew member injured.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” a statement released on the official James Bond Twitter account read.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury,” the statement continued.

3. Danny Boyle exits as director.

The Oscar-winning director was set to helm Bond 25 but left the project due to “creative differences” in August 2018, according to a tweet on the James Bond Twitter account at the time.

Boyle’s departure came three months before shooting on the film was scheduled to start. The release date at the time was set for October 2019, but his exit pushed the date back to the current one of April 2020.

In March 2018, Boyle revealed his script for a Bond film would evolve the franchise into the #MeToo and Time’s Up era.

“You write in real time. You acknowledge the legacy of the world of Bond and you write in the world — but you also write in the modern world as well,” he told Page Six at the time.

In September, it was announced Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga had been hired to take over.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release on April 8, 2020.