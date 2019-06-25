Daniel Craig Is Back in Action as James Bond in New Footage from Troubled Production

Bond 25 might be plagued by a running list of controversies, but star Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga are still hard at work making the upcoming movie.

The two are featured in new behind-the-scenes footage from the set in Jamaica posted by the official 007 YouTube page. The minute-long video shows Craig and Fukunaga in the Caribbean island setting up several scenes that include extras and old fashioned cars.

The video comes shortly after filming was suspended following an ankle injury Craig, 51, suffered on the Jamaican set. The British actor had minor surgery performed on the injury and has been spotted with a boot.

Craig wasn’t the only one injured. A crew member “sustained a minor injury” after an explosion on the set went awry.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” a statement released on the official James Bond Twitter account read earlier this month.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury,” the statement continued.

More controversy recently followed when Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after a camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to The Independent.

The incident was initially reported by the studio, which told the newspaper in a statement, “We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

The highly-anticipated film also stars Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

In the movie, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” according to Entertainment Weekly‘s official description of the film. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Fukunaga took over directing duties from Danny Boyle after the Oscar-winning director exited in Aug. 2018. The movie is set to hit theaters in April 2020.