Jameela Jamil Blasts Quentin Tarantino for Casting Emile Hirsch Who 'Strangled' Her Friend

A Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil is speaking out against Emile Hirsch‘s return to Hollywood’s good graces, over two years after he pleaded guilty to attacking a female studio executive.

“Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie,” the actress wrote on social media, responding to the news that Quentin Tarantino has cast Hirsch, 33, in his new film about the Manson Family murders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“INTENSE case of rich white male privelege [sic] eh?” she added. “Cool. Cool. Cool.”

According to multiple reports, the Into the Wild star pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in a Park City, Utah, court in August 2015, after being accused of violently attacking Paramount Digital VP Daniele Bernfeld at TAO Nightclub that January.

Bernfeld told police that Hirsch approached her at the bar looking intoxicated and asked why she looked “so tough” and said she was a “rich kid” who should not be at Sundance, according to a police report.

Bernfeld says she walked away from Hirsch and sat down at a table with friends, but the 29-year-old followed her and “put her in a chokehold” from behind. Next, the actor allegedly “pulled her across the table and onto the floor,” where he began strangling her.

Continuing to speak out against the actor, Jamil wrote that Hirsch had “left [Bernfeld] with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her. Not today Satan, not today…”

“Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime, but is re-joining Hollywood’s elite. Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from…” she continued.

After pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault, Hirsch was reportedly sentenced to serve 15 days in jail, according to the Associated Press.