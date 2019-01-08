YouTuber Jake Paul Runs Through Traffic Blindfolded in #BirdBoxChallenge Despite Netflix Warning

Jake Paul is in hot water once again.

On Monday, the controversial YouTube star uploaded a video of he and friend George Yanko participating in the #BirdBoxChallenge, the misguided, dangerous viral Internet meme that has fans blindfolding themselves and attempting to do various things in order to mimic the characters in the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s something Netflix, Bird Box‘s distributor, has warned fans of the film against doing — noting the potential harm it may bring to participants. But despite their concern, Paul still shared the video for his 17 million subscribers. He even upped the challenge’s stakes by staying blindfolded for 24 hours.

Jake Paul Jim Spellman/WireImage

Trouble happens early on in the clip, with Paul driving a car blindfolded out of his $6.9 million Calabasas estate only to hit a piece of art and smash through some trash and recycling cans.

Later, like Sandra Bullock and her Bird Box costars did in the film, Paul and Yanko both navigate the streets blindfolded in their video — though this time, those streets are actually populated with cars.

In one scene, the two walk across a busy road. Some drivers stop and honk their horns at the duo. Others drive right past. “That’s not funny, all right? That’s not funny!” Paul’s cameraman snaps at him afterwards, Paul and Yanko both laughing.

It’s only when Paul walks into a pond does he decide to end the challenge. “That’s way too far,” he says. “Literally, I’m done. I’m done. That’s not even cool. It’s freezing bro, I’m literally going to get hypothermia. I’m going home. End the video. I’m pissed, I’m leaving.”

Everyone: don't do the bird box challenge it's dangerous. Jake paul: *does the bird box challenge* Me: pic.twitter.com/4GWr7snrkT — Kaliya Grace (@kmadera9) January 8, 2019

Fans of Paul’s online criticized the YouTube personality for participating in the challenge.

“Jake, that stuff can kill you,” wrote one. “It’s on the news to not do the birdbox challenge. I love you too much to see you dead ❤️”

“It takes a special kind of moron to not realize how that could result in serious injury,” said another.

Others noted that “Paul never vocally warns fans” against trying the challenge at home.

A rep for Paul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the star’s video did include a disclaimer in tiny text at its footnote. “Please be warned (and we cannot possibly stress this enough); under no circumstances should any challenges, stunts, or pranks be attempted by any of our viewers,” it read. “All challenges, stunts, and pranks are performed by trained professionals in a controlled environment with proper safety measures taken, and are for entertainment purposes only! Again, do not try this at home!”

Still, Paul seemed proud of how things played out. “Almost got hit by a car,” he tweeted, when advertising the video. “Peep it.”

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

In its warning to #BirdBoxChallenge participants on Jan. 2, Netflix referenced the two child characters in the movie that Bullock’s character calls Boy and Girl.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the streaming service wrote. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

YouTube also has strict rules against content that “intends to…encourage dangerous or illegal activities that have an inherent risk of serious physical harm or death.” A rep for the video platform has not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding whether Paul’s video was in violation of that rule.

Paul has been in trouble for his behavior before, including in 2017 when he and his team of digital creators moved out of their West Hollywood home amid complaints from his neighbors about the noise and dangers they were creating. His brother, Logan, also found himself in trouble in 2018 when he posted a vlog to YouTube that showed the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan.