Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Play Brothers on the Run in Thrilling Ambulance Trailer

What would you do for your family?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play two brothers exploring how far they'll go for each other in the trailer for the heist movie Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay (Transformers).

Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen) plays decorated veteran Will Sharp who is desperate to cover his wife's upcoming surgery. He turns to his adoptive brother, Danny (Gyllenhaal), for a loan—only for Danny to offer him the opportunity to score over millions in exchange for his help in robbing a bank of $32 million.

"I came to you for a loan," Will tells Danny, who replies, "Look, have I ever gotten you into anything I couldn't get you out of?"

"It's time for you to do something for your family," Danny adds.

Ambulance Credit: Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures

As the two execute the heist, a police officer infiltrates the bank, throwing their plan into chaos. Desperate to evade the police, the two brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to his life and an EMT (Baby Driver's Eiza González) onboard.

In what becomes a high-speed chase through Los Angeles, Will and Danny must escape law enforcement, keep their hostages alive and try not to kill each other while attempting to leave the city.

Ambulance (from left to right) Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González and director Michael Bay | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures