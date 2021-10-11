Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls How Spider-Man Costar Tom Holland Helped When He Forgot Lines: 'Just Relax'

"I went up to Tom Holland and was like, 'Dude, help me out,' " Jake Gyllenhaal remembers of forgetting his lines on the first day of filming 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhaal leaned on costar Tom Holland when assimilating into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 40, played supervillain Mysterio in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home opposite Holland's titular hero. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show last week, Gyllenhaal recalled the pressure he put on himself on set and how Holland, 25, helped him through it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's hard, man. That acting is hard. I mean, all of it. That world is enormous," he said of performing in the popular blockbusters. "[It was] a situation that was a train that was already moving. For me, normally I come in way early on and I get to play and I get to figure it out. It was like, you gotta deliver in that space. It was a whole different craft."

"The first day of shooting," continued Gyllenhaal, "I remember not being able to remember my line. I was the wooden board. And they were like, 'Whoa.' And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, 'Dude, help me out.' He's like, 'It's all good. Just relax.' It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did [relax], but I think I just put a lot of pressure [on myself] because I love that world."

He joked of costar Samuel L. Jackson's ease while making the Marvel movies: "Sam Jackson [is] just rollin' with it, throwing out improv, they're changing movies around him, and I was like, can't even barely get my line out!" he said with a laugh.

"I had to walk up and be like, 'Look man, I just came off Broadway doing a one-man show for an hour and a half onstage, I got this. Please, believe me!' " Gyllenhaal added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In turn, Holland has leaned on Gyllenhaal for guidance navigating fame. In 2019, the star spoke with GQ about being a "private person" and struggling with the attention on his personal life. He said he has surrounded himself with friends who can offer insight.

"I've been so lucky that I've had friends like Zendaya, friends like RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.], friends like [Chris] Hemsworth," Holland said at the time. "Now a friend like Jake Gyllenhaal, where I can really kind of confide in them, 'cause they've been through it before."

RELATED VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals He Wears 'Nothing' to Bed and Which 'Avenger' He Thinks Is Hottest

Holland added that he felt fortunate to ask his experienced peers for career advice.