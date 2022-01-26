Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in and Produce Speedboat Robbery Heist Cut & Run
Jake Gyllenhaal's latest role has landed him at the center of a thrilling heist.
The actor, 41, will star in and produce Cut & Run, a film from writer John Glenn, Variety reports. New Republic Pictures won the rights to the script in a bidding war; Gyllenhaal will co-produce under his Nine Stories Productions banner.
The film is described as "thriller about a group of thieves who use high-powered speedboats to rob super-yachts," per Variety. "Their caper takes a turn when they steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people."
Gyllenhaal previously starred in The Guilty, a Netflix drama in which he starred as Joe Baylor, a 911 operator who tries to save a woman who has been kidnapped.
His other recent credits include the animated film Spirit Untamed, 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home and an additional Netflix project, Velvet Buzzsaw.
Cut & Run is the latest of Gyllenhaal's upcoming projects to be announced. The actor has multiple films in the works, including Guy Ritchie's The Interpreter, pandemic thriller The Division and Suddenly, a film based on the French novel Soudain Seuls.
Audiences can see him next in Ambulance, an action drama from Michael Bay which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen.
Glenn, who wrote the Cut & Run script, is also a director and producer. His previous work includes the 2008 thriller Eagle Eye, TV movie Hatfields & McCoys and CBS's SEAL Team.
According to Variety, Glenn is working on a television adaptation of The House on Hoarder Hill for Spider-Man director Sam Raimi.