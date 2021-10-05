Jake Gyllenhaal is currently dating French model Jeanne Cadieu, whom he was first linked to in 2018

Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Marriage, Says 'All I Want' Is to Be a Good Husband and Father

Jake Gyllenhaal is thinking about the future.

While appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Monday, the 40-year-old actor spoke about his relationship with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and the idea of getting married.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want," The Guilty star told host Howard Stern, E! News reports. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

When asked if he thought the 25-year-old French model was the one, Gyllenhaal said, "I love her so much. She's such a good person," explaining that marriage is "a choice for both of us."

The Academy Award nominee then raved about how his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard have raised their two daughters — Ramona, 15, and Gloria Ray, 9 — saying his nieces "make me have faith in the future, honestly."

Last week, Gyllenhaal and Cadieu made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 2021 New York Film Festival. The two posed side-by-side at the screening of The Lost Daughter in support of Gyllenhaal's sister, who directed, wrote, and produced the project.

According to the actor, Cadieu was excited to attend the premiere to support her boyfriend's sister.

"My sister grabbed her, pulled her on that red carpet, which I think neither of us are really inclined to, you know, go on – even me," Gyllenhaal told Stern. "And to be there to support my sister was what we're there to do and I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is family.' "

The night out comes shortly after pair attended the 2021 Tony Awards together, though they walked the red carpet separately.