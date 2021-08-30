Jake Gyllenhaal Takes a Terrifying 911 Call in Tense Teaser for Netflix's The Guilty

The first teaser for Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming movie The Guilty delivers a lot of suspense.

Netflix released an intriguing tease for the movie, simply playing a voiceover scene in which Gyllenhaal's character answers a 911 call from a panicked woman. The video plays like a real-life emergency call with just a transcription of the call appearing onscreen.

The tense call has Gyllenhaal quickly realize the woman is in trouble as a man screams in the background for her to give him the phone. As the woman confirms she's been abducted, Gyllenhaal's character tries to send backup but struggles to get a correct location after the call gets disconnected.

A series of different audio clips then play as the words "listen carefully" are highlighted on the screen.

According to Netflix's description of the movie, it "takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out."

The movie is an English-language remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name from director Gustav Möller. Gyllenhaal was an early champion of the film and even moderated Q&As during its release and subsequent Oscars campaign, according to IndieWire.

The rest of the cast includes Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bill Burr.