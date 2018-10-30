Sibling Support: Jake Gyllenhaal Stands by Sister Maggie's Side for Her Movie Screening

Jake Gyllenhaal is doing his brotherly duty — by popping up at his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s movie screening.

The Gyllenhaal siblings banded together on Monday at a New York showing of Maggie’s Netflix film The Kindergarten Teacher.

The Wildlife actor, 37, seemed cozy in a blue sweater and knee-length brown overcoat. Meanwhile, Maggie, 40, wore a long, sunny yellow dress with a deep V-neck and spaghetti straps. She added a pop of pink on her lips and finished the look with simple hoop earrings.

In September, Maggie opened up at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s TIFF studio about the authentic way she filmed the movie, which follows a teacher who goes to great lengths for a young student.

“All of the kindergarten stuff, we shot as if I were their teacher,” she said, according to EW. “So they knew of course that I wasn’t actually their teacher, but I would teach classes. We’d be singing those songs, we’d be doing projects, they’d be really painting pictures, they’d be really doing the letters.”

“So I made a relationship with all the kids that way. If they needed to go to the bathroom, they would ask me. If they were uncomfortable about something, they would ask me,” she added.

Jake definitely has family on the brain. In 2017, he told PEOPLE about his hope to start a family. “I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” he said. “Hopefully with a family of my own.”

“My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls,” he continued, mentioning Maggie’s daughters Gloria Ray, 6, and Ramona, 12, with husband Peter Sarsgaard.

“It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties,” he joked.