Jake Gyllenhaal Sings a 'Love Song in the Age of Quarantine,' Written and Recorded in 24 Hours

Jake Gyllenhaal sang a new song written especially for him about the little moments of love amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

Love in quarantine is a little different.

In a new song Jake Gyllenhaal posted on his Instagram, as part of the annual 24 Hour Plays project, the actor sings about living in lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — and falling in love in an unusual way.

"Another day in lockdown as panic grips the nation / another of quarantine and utter isolation," Gyllenhaal sings on the song "Across the Way." "Thank god I have a window / thank god I have a view / Across the street another window / and in that window is you."

The song was written for him by Tony-winning Fun Home composer Jeanine Tesori and Rabbit Hole playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. As part of the 24 Hour Plays project, the song was entirely written, composed, recorded and performed in 24 hours. Though the plays are usually performed in-person, the campaign went virtual this year as New York City became a COVID-19 hotspot.

"A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays," Gyllenhaal wrote alongside the video.

The actor, 39, recently spoke about his hope to have kids in the future during an interview with British Vogue.

"Yes, of course I do," Gyllenhaal said when asked if he sees himself having children one day.

"I definitely do. I think that’s probably the reason I see the end of the show the way that I see it," he said in reference to the play Sunday in the Park with George, which he had been set to star in next month at the Savoy Theatre in London before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rendered theaters closed. "I know that’s why I see the end of the show the way that I see it."

Gyllenhaal explained that at the end of the play, the titular George finds himself with multiple successes, but no family.

"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see," Gyllenhaal quoted from the play, adding his own interpretation: "the act of making love to make a child… the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art."