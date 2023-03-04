Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Fit Physique While Filming Scene for 'Road House' Reboot at UFC Event

The actor plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys in the upcoming film

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 4, 2023 03:52 PM

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready for a fight!

The actor, 42, appeared onstage at a recent UFC event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he showed off his new fit physique to film a scene for his new movie Road House — which is a reimagining of the popular 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name.

A clip of the moment that was shared online shows Gyllenhaal's character entering the stadium for a weigh-in, trying to hype up crowds as he walks on stage. He then takes off a sweatshirt with the "UFC" logo, showing off his muscles as he steps onto the scale.

"Official weight: 184 and a half for the challenger, Elwood Dalton," an announcer says. Gyllenhaal then flexes his muscles and poses as cheers erupt from the crowd, before he shakes hands with UFC president Dana White.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Strange World" Family Gala Screening - Arrivals at Picturehouse Central on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)
Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty

MMA world champion Jay Hieron, playing Dalton's competitor Jack Harris, then steps up on stage next to be weighed in at 185 lbs. He and Gyllenhaal can be seen exchanging words, before Gyllenhaal slaps Hieron, 46, on stage in a dramatic moment.

The two continue to play up the rivalry on stage, with Gyllenhaal telling an interviewer, in character, "I can't even believe I trained six weeks for this s---, to fight this piece of s---. Just give me the belt now. Come on motherf-----. Let's go."

UFC star Conor McGregor announced to the crowd at the arena that the scene would be filmed for the movie a few minutes prior. He introduced the scene as staffers changed out the background poster to match that of the film.

"We've got the biggest fight in Road House history, Harris versus Dalton UFC 222," McGregor, 34, said. "Everyone in this arena, you're about to be part of my movie that's coming out with myself, Jake Gyllenhaal and A Joel Silver production. Make sure to cheer for the weigh-ins and let's go Las Vegas."

In Road House, Gyllenhaal stars as a former UFC fighter who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise," according to a press release for the film.

Director Liman said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

The film also stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

