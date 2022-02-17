Jake Gyllenhaal and model Jeanne Cadieu made their red carpet debut together in September after more than two years of dating

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Life with Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu: 'In a Lot of Ways, We're Family'

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about his romance with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

The Ambulance actor, 41, and the French model, 25, were first linked in late 2018, and they walked their first red carpet together this past September for the premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter in New York City.

Speaking to Esquire for the magazine's March 2022 cover story, Jake recalled getting closer with Cadieu during the pandemic.

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said, later adding, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

The star says he and sister Maggie, 44, are also closer than ever before — "and I can't say that about every step of our relationship," Jake admitted.

"She and I have reached a point where we really are friends. We rely on each other," he said, as Maggie added that she feels "closer to him than I ever have. I'm so grateful for him. He seems so great lately — generous and loving and really solidly there for me and my family."

Jake spoke about his relationship to Cadieu on The Howard Stern Show back in October, as well as the idea of one day getting married.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want," he said. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

When asked if he thought Cadieu was "the one," the actor said, "I love her so much; she's such a good person," explaining that marriage is "a choice for both of us."