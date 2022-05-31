Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals He's Working 'Right Now' on a Project with 'Incredible' Sister Maggie
Jake Gyllenhaal is working on a secret project with his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.
The siblings have worked together in the past: They played brother and sister in 2001's Donnie Darko, and appeared together in two of their director dad Stephen's films, 1993's A Dangerous Woman and 1998's Homegrown.
While speaking with InStyle about his new Prada fragrance partnership, Jake, 41, revealed that he's working with Maggie, 44, on something.
"We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her," he said of collaborating together. "We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I'm enjoying so much."
"I don't think I can say yet. But, she's an incredible writer, and she's an incredible filmmaker, and I've known that for a long time. And now the world knows it," Jake added, referencing Maggie's 2021 directorial debut The Lost Daughter, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
"I would love to work with her. I'd love to act in one of her films or wherever she needs me," said Jake. "Since we've been kids, I've been basically her assistant or whatever form she needs me to be in, so I will continue to be that. I'm her little brother, and if anyone's a younger sibling, they understand what I mean."
Earlier this year, Jake told PEOPLE how he got emotional thinking of Maggie possibly winning an Academy Award.
"Someone asked me before my sister was nominated for an Academy Award if I thought I would cry if she won. And as I said no, I started to tear up," he said at the time. "I was just amazed and beyond proud of the movie she made. And then the response to it, just extraordinary. She just did something so honest."
In February, the famous siblings discussed their relationship in an interview with Esquire. Jake said they are close now — "and I can't say that about every step of our relationship" — as he explained, "She and I have reached a point where we really are friends. We rely on each other." Maggie added that she feels "closer to him than I ever have. I'm so grateful for him. He seems so great lately — generous and loving and really solidly there for me and my family."