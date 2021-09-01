Jake Gyllenhaal 'Ran Into' Man Dressed as His Spider-Man Villain in Venice — See the Photos!

Jake Gyllenahaal spotted a familiar face during his recent trip to Venice, Italy.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor shared two photos on his Instagram page with a man dressed up as Mysterio, the villain Gyllenhaal plays in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was partly set in the Italian city.

The first picture shows the actor with a confused look on his face as the man stands on a bridge in the background. The second has the man up close while Gyllenhaal walks in the background with his hands in the same pose the man is making.

"Ran into an old friend in Venezia," he captioned the pics.

Fellow actor Josh Gad then joked in the comments, "Take. Him. Out."

Spider-Man: Far From Home premiered in 2019 and revolved around Tom Holland's Peter Parker taking a school vacation to Europe where he finds himself agreeing to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks.

The next film in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to hit theaters on December 17. No Way Home follows the superhero's life after he was unmasked by Gyllenhaal's Mysterio and his secret identity was revealed to the world at the end of Far From Home.

The trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie debuted last week to major success, hitting the all-time viewership record with 355.5 million views. The previous title-holder was Avengers: Endgame, which had 289 million views of its trailer in 24 hours.

In the teaser, Holland's Peter reaches out to Doctor Strange, a role reprised by Benedict Cumberbatch, as he seeks to get back his anonymity — even from Zendaya's MJ and his loved ones.

A series of clips show Peter weathering his new life as an international icon, with his classmates pointing their phones in his face and investigators questioning him about Mysterio's death.

"Does any part of you feel relieved about all this?" MJ asks Peter as they video chat in bed one night. "Now that everybody knows, you don't really have to hide or lie to people."

"For the record, I never wanted to lie to you," he insists. "But how do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows. But this isn't about me. This is hurting a lot of people. I've just been thinking about how to fix all of this."