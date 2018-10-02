Bromance Alert! Jake Gyllenhaal Calls Ryan Reynolds 'Warm and Thoughtful' in Sweet Tribute

Hollywood has a new bromance on its hands!

Jake Gyllenhaal wrote a gushing tribute to friend Ryan Reynolds as part of Variety’s New Power of New York list. The two co-starred in the 2017 thriller Life.

“I first met Ryan many years ago, and he struck me immediately as quick and warm and thoughtful,” Gyllenhaal, 37, writes. “After years of waiting and struggling to fit his unfortunate, pear-shaped physique into the skinny jeans of a conventional romantic lead, Ryan made his own luck with Deadpool.”

Gyllenhaal notes that while 2016’s Deadpool was a success to “the suits,” it was “no surprise” audiences rallied around Reynolds’ crass superhero.

“But make no mistake about it,” Gyllenhaal continues, “For all of the effortlessness that Ryan projects, the man works tirelessly. He writes all night so he can be present for his kids and wife all day (and thanks to Aviation gin, he can pull off the latter).” (Reynolds is the owner of Aviation gin.)

Gyllenhaal concludes, “As good a writer and comedian as Ryan is, he is a better friend and father and husband. And that, for me, is the true mark of power.”

Reynolds, 41, shares daughters James, 3½, and Inez, 1½, with wife Blake Lively.

Other tributes on the list include Michelle Williams writing about Cardi B, Anne Hathaway writing about Awkwafina and Kim Kardashian writing about Van Jones.