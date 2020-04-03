Jake Gyllenhaal Shows off His Skills while Participating in Viral Shirtless Handstand Challenge

Image zoom Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram (2)

Jake Gyllenhaal has some moves!

Gyllenhaal, 39, has become one of the latest celebrities to participate in a new viral challenge, which revolves around figuring out how to put a shirt on while upside-down in a handstand.

The actor took on the feat of physical strength and balance after being challenged by pal and Spider-Man: Far From Home costar Tom Holland, who had the internet drooling over his toned physique when he participated in the challenge on Thursday.

In his own video, Gyllenhaal stood himself up against a wall and carefully put each of his hands through the shirt’s arm holes. Then he used one hand to slowly work the shirt up his arms before finally pulling it over his head, coming back down to the ground with a big smile on his face.

“I nominate Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and Maggie Gyllenhaal,” said Gyllenhaal, who wore a shirt promoting New York City-based restaurant Russ & Daughters, which has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Don’t forget to support your local businesses,” he added.

Reposting a video of Gyllenhaal’s impressive balancing, Holland wrote, “YES Mate you hero!!!”

However, not every celebrity is a fan of the viral challenge.

In addition to challenging Gyllenhaal to participate, Holland, 23, also tasked pal Harrison Osterfield as well as Ryan Reynolds to step up — and while Osterfeld was game, Reynolds made it clear that he wouldn’t be joining in on the shirtless fun.

In a hilarious video which Holland also shared on his Instagram Story, Reynolds looked into the camera with a confused and horrified look on his face before simply uttering one word: “No.”

Of course, Reynolds has had his hands full while social distancing at home with wife Blake Lively and their three children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” the Deadpool star, 43, told Stephen Colbert via video chat for Wednesday’s at-home version of The Late Show.

“But I’m mostly drinking,” he joked.