The Gyllenhaal family outing comes after Taylor Swift dropped the video for the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well," which has long been speculated to be about her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Attends Hamilton Awards with Sister Maggie After Taylor Swift Drops 'All Too Well' Short Film

Honoree Mandell Winter, Jake Gyllenhaal, and honoree Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, The Premiere Luxury, and Lifestyle Publication on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jake Gyllenhaal's ears must have been burning as he enjoyed a family outing this weekend.

The Academy Award nominee, 40, supported his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at Saturday's 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, just hours after his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 album Red.

He presented an award to sound editors Mandell Winter and David Esparza for his Netflix film The Guilty. Maggie, 43, was bestowed the breakthrough director award for her recent directorial debut in The Lost Daughter, presented by her husband Peter Sarsgaard, 50.

The Gyllenhaals' outing came after Swift, 31, also dropped a short film for her new 10-minute version of the song "All Too Well," which has long been speculated to be inspired by her relationship with the Velvet Buzzsaw actor, whom she dated in late 2010. The video features Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as a couple that is believed to be based on the exes.

Swifties have since made Jake trend on Twitter. "This weekend, men all over the world will be held accountable for things Jake Gyllenhaal did ten years ago," wrote one fan. "Dylan O'brien could do Brokeback Mountain but Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't do Teen Wolf," another posted. "If I dated Jake Gyllenhaal for even 5 minutes I would talk about it for the rest of my life. We are with you Taylor," a follower wrote.

Jake Gyllenhaal presents award for Sound Editing at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, The Premiere Luxury, and Lifestyle Publication on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?" she asked after host Andy Cohen broached the topic, adding: "I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before."

Jake previously played coy about the song during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, who brought up the fact that the actor potentially had a song written about him. "Do I?" Jake responded.

In the same interview, Jake admitted he'd only been in love "twice" before explaining why his past relationships ended: "It was me, man. I think I probably just got scared."