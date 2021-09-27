Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Walk Tony Awards Red Carpet Separately

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted on a walk in New York City

On Sunday evening, the 40-year-old actor and his French model love, 25, attended the event — which honors the best of the best in theater — though they each walked the red carpet separate from one another.

For the evening out, Gyllenhaal wore a light pink suit, which he paired with a white button-down dress shirt and accessorized with a pink satin cummerbund.

Cadieu, meanwhile, stunned in a flowing red dress, which she wore alongside a pair of bedazzled black heels.

At the Tony Awards, Gyllenhaal was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his work in Sea Wall/A Life. The Donnie Darko actor ended up losing out on the award to The Inheritance star, Andrew Burnap.

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted on a walk in New York City. They were later seen sticking close a few days after Christmas during a chilly walk in Paris.

Earlier this year, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand with one another in Manhattan, as seen in photographs obtained by E! News.

There, the actor — who has previously dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift — wore matching black face masks with his girlfriend as they both donned dark jackets for their stroll.

While Gyllenhaal may be an Oscar-nominated actor and a Broadway star, he previously told PEOPLE he looks forward to playing the role of a father in the near future.