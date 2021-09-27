Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Walk Tony Awards Red Carpet Separately
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted on a walk in New York City
Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu attended the 2021 Tony Awards together — well, sort of.
On Sunday evening, the 40-year-old actor and his French model love, 25, attended the event — which honors the best of the best in theater — though they each walked the red carpet separate from one another.
For the evening out, Gyllenhaal wore a light pink suit, which he paired with a white button-down dress shirt and accessorized with a pink satin cummerbund.
Cadieu, meanwhile, stunned in a flowing red dress, which she wore alongside a pair of bedazzled black heels.
At the Tony Awards, Gyllenhaal was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his work in Sea Wall/A Life. The Donnie Darko actor ended up losing out on the award to The Inheritance star, Andrew Burnap.
Earlier this year, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand with one another in Manhattan, as seen in photographs obtained by E! News.
There, the actor — who has previously dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift — wore matching black face masks with his girlfriend as they both donned dark jackets for their stroll.
While Gyllenhaal may be an Oscar-nominated actor and a Broadway star, he previously told PEOPLE he looks forward to playing the role of a father in the near future.
"I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am," he said in 2017. "Hopefully with a family of my own."