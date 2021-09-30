The Lost Daughter is a film directed, written and produced by Jake Gyllenhaal's older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at The Lost Daughter Screening

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu are red carpet official!

On Wednesday evening, the 49-year-old actor and his French model love, 25, walked the red carpet at the screening of The Lost Daughter during the 2021 New York Film Festival. The project was directed, written and produced by Jake's older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Taking place at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan, Jake posed for photos with Cadieu, with Maggie, 43, later joining the couple, standing beside her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

For the evening out, Jake and Maggie appeared to coordinate in velvet ensembles, while Cadieu sported a cream-colored dress as Sarsgaard, 50, donned a classic suit.

Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Lost Daughter stars Olivia Colman as a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds her of her own dark experiences with parenthood.

The film is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris.

Jake and Cadieu's night out supporting Maggie comes shortly after they attended the 2021 Tony Awards together, though the couple opted to walk the red carpet of the event separately.

There, Jake wore a light pink suit, which he paired with a white button-down dress shirt and accessorized with a pink satin cummerbund. Cadieu, meanwhile, stunned in a flowing red dress, which she wore alongside a pair of bedazzled black heels.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty (2)

Jake and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted on a walk in New York City. They were later seen sticking close a few days after Christmas during a chilly walk in Paris.

At the Tony Awards, Jake was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his work in Sea Wall/A Life. The Nightcrawler actor ended up losing out on the award to The Inheritance star, Andrew Burnap.