Jake Gyllenhaal Hilariously Belts Out Whitney Houston’s ‘Greatest Love of All’ with James Corden

Jake Gyllenhaal is showing off his musical skills to comical results.

The 38-year-old actor surprised fans with a rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “Greatest Love of All” alongside James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night.

The two slightly altered the lyrics to the “Greatest Gyllenhaal of All” after Corden opened the episode apologizing that the actor wouldn’t appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict.

After opening with a segment, Corden slipped into a sad state with his voice narrating, “I can’t stop thinking about Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s such a good actor. He’d be an amazing guest, too. I really wish he was here tonight.”

His wishes were answered when the Spider-Man: Far from Home actor suddenly appeared and began to sing Houston’s classic song.

Image zoom Jake Gyllenhaal and James Corden Craig Sugden/CBS

“I believe that Gyllenhaal’s the future/a movie star who also does Broadway/Really wish that Jake was here with us tonight,” Corden sang.

Gyllenhaal didn’t disappoint, singing, “Every night I watch the Late Late Show/People need a host to look up to/I really wish I could be on your balcony/One day I hope to see my face on Carpool Karaoke.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals He Wears ‘Nothing’ to Bed and Which Avenger He Thinks Is the Hottest

The duet drew cheers from the audience as the actor and host decided Gyllenhaal’s sister Maggie was “the greatest Gyllenhaal of all.”

As quick as it began, the performance was over and Gyllenhaal high-fived a fan and a blew a kiss to Corden before leaving the stage.

Spider-Man: Far from Home is in theaters July 2.