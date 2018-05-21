Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Play Villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal is finally ready to join the superhero world.

The Oscar-nominated actor is in talks to star as the Marvel villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, EW has confirmed. Sony declined to comment.

If a deal is made, Gyllenhaal will play Mysterio, one of Peter Parker’s most memorable foes. The original Mysterio was Quentin Beck, a special effects expert and stuntman who leaves his career in Hollywood to better use his talents by creating criminal illusions.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Joining Tom Holland in Homecoming 2 marks Gyllenhaal’s first foray into superhero films (sorry Entourage, we don’t count him replacing Vincent Chase in Aquaman 2). The actor does have a history with the Spider-Man franchise; at one point, rumors had him in the mix to possibly replace Tobey Maguire in the first trilogy.

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.