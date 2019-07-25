Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals That He Hopes 'to Be a Father One Day'

Jake Gyllenhaal is looking forward to starting a family.

During an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, the 38-year-old actor opened up about his desire to be a father while discussing his Broadway play Sea Wall / A Life.

“It’s a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life, you know? It’s really actually about two fathers,” he explained. “And about, for my character, someone who’s just about to become a father. He goes back into his relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father.”

“I’ve learned — you know, I am not a father,” he continued. “I do hope to be a father one day.”

Gyllenhaal shared a similar sentiment with PEOPLE in 2017 while opening up about wanting to start a family.

“I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” he said at the time. “Hopefully with a family of my own.”

The actor also shared that his bond with sister Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s two daughters — Ramona, 12, and Gloria, 7 — made him excited for fatherhood.

“My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties.”

Gyllenhaal is also the godfather to Michelle Williams‘ 13-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda Rose.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2015 about his role as a dad in the movie Southpaw, Gyllenhaal said, “I would love for it to not be fictional.”

Sea Wall / A Life opens Friday. The actor can also be seen in Spider-Man: Far from Home, in theaters now.