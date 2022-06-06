The new movie is set to hit theaters Thanksgiving of this year

See Jake Gyllenhaal Enter a Strange World in Wondrous Trailer for Disney's New Animated Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal is embarking on an epic journey in Disney's upcoming film Strange World.

In the first trailer for the film, set to hit theaters Thanksgiving, Gyllenhaal, 41, voices the character of Searcher Clade — "the son of a steadfast explorer," according to a release from Disney.

"Prepare yourself for a journey beyond what is possible," reads a voice as the trailer begins showing a colorful other-worldy landscape.

The animated film will take audiences "deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission," according to Disney.

The film is led by director Don Hall (Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon) and writer Qui Nguyen, who co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon.

"Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery unlike anything you've ever seen," the trailer continues.

While speaking with InStyle last month, Gyllenhaal revealed that he has another project in the works with sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The siblings have worked together in the past: They played brother and sister in 2001's Donnie Darko, and appeared together in two of their director dad Stephen's films, 1993's A Dangerous Woman and 1998's Homegrown.

"We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her," he said of collaborating together. "We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I'm enjoying so much."