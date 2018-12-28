Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, Enjoys a Stroll in Paris with French Model Jeanne Cadieu, 22

Jake Gyllenhaal may be far from home but he’s not alone in the City of Love!

The 38-year-old Spider-Man: Far From Home actor was photographed walking arm-in-arm with French model Jeanne Cadieu in Paris on Wednesday. The two stuck close together as they bundled up in warm clothes with the Spider-Man: Far From Home star wearing a cap, dark sunglasses, bomber jacket and sweatpants.

Cadieu, 22, also kept it simple in a gray scarf, velvet black coat and black pants as she shared a laugh with the actor.

A rep for Gyllenhaal had no comment.

Gyllenhaal was previously spotted with Cadieu and a friend in New York City earlier this month. The Stronger actor wore a hooded black jacket, shorts and white Adidas tennis shoes after finishing a workout.

While Gyllenhaal may be an Oscar-nominated actor and a Broadway star, he revealed he looks forward to playing the role of a father in the near future.

Jake Gyllenhaal with Jeanne Cadieu and a friend in New York City earlier this month TheImageDirect

“I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” he told PEOPLE in 2017. “Hopefully with a family of my own.”

Gyllenhaal is already an uncle to two girls, whose mother is his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

“My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls,” he said. “It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties.”

The Wildlife star has previously dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift.