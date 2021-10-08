Jake Gyllenhaal will play Jake Prophet, who finds himself with superpowers after subjecting himself to scientific experiments during the World War II era

Jake Gyllenhaal and Sam Hargrave Are Joining Forces for an 'Action-Packed' Prophet Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal and director Sam Hargrave are joining forces for a film adaptation of the Prophet comic book series.

Gyllenhaal, 40, will star as Jake Prophet, a man who finds himself with superpowers after subjecting himself to scientific experiments conducted by the Germans during the World War II era. Hargrave will direct, while Arrowverse writer Marc Guggenheim will produce the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time," Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov said in a statement to THR, "so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film."

Jake Gyllenhaal Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the film, Prophet gets buried alive by a bombing during WWII, leaving him trapped for 20 years, THR reports. In 1965, the "anti-Captian America" reawakes to find KGB agents want to develop super-soldiers from his blood.

Robinov will also serve as a producer alongside Studio 8's John Graham as well as Prime Universe Films' Adrian Askarieh and Brooklyn Weaver. Rob Liefeld, the creator of the comics, will help produce the film as well.

Hargrave earned his first directing credit in April 2020 with the Netflix film Extraction after working as a stunt coordinator for a number of Marvel movies.

Sam Hargrave Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life — a story we're sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film," Robinov said in the statement.

Prophet made his debut with Image Comics in 1992. The character first appeared in the "Youngblood" series before getting one of his own the following year.