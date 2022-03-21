Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Enjoy Rare Red Carpet Outing at Ambulance Paris Premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu enjoyed a French date night for the premiere of his latest movie.

The 41-year-old actor brought his model girlfriend, 25, to the Paris premiere of Ambulance at Cinema UGC Normandie on Sunday, smiling together as they walked the red carpet. His costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, plus director Michael Bay were also in attendance for the screening.

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018. They walked their first red carpet together this past September for the premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter in New York City.

Last month, the star told Esquire about how he and the French model grew closer during the pandemic.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said, later adding, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

Jake also opened up about his relationship to Cadieu on The Howard Stern Show back in October, as well as the idea of one day getting married.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want," he said at the time. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

When asked if he thought Cadieu was "the one," the actor said, "I love her so much; she's such a good person," explaining that marriage is "a choice for both of us."