Jake Gyllenhaal Supports Sister Maggie at Premiere of Her Directorial Debut in Venice

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal are taking over Venice!

On Friday, the famous siblings posed together on the red carpet of Maggie's feature directorial debut The Lost Daughter at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Jake, 40, accompanied his sister where the pair coordinated in black and white outfits.

Maggie, 43, was also accompanied by her husband and actor Peter Sarsgaard.

The Lost Daughter stars Olivia Colman, who plays Leda, a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds Leda of her own dark experiences with parenthood.

The film is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris.

Last month, Maggie told Vanity Fair she felt doubt as to whether she could direct the film, but that the doubts vanished as soon as she arrived in Greece, where the film was shot.

"I have never felt more alive and in the current of my life than I felt as a director," she told the magazine.

Earlier this week, Jake shared a selfie of himself walking by the Venice canals in Italy. In the photo he shared, the actor revealed he'd run into a street actor dressed as his Spider-Man villain.

"Ran into an old friend in Venezia," he cheekily wrote in the caption.