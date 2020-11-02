"There’s just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume," one user said on social media

Jaden Smith Blasted for Wearing an Oxygen Mask to Halloween Party as He Alludes to Tenet Inspiration

Jaden Smith is in hot water for his Halloween costume choice at Kendall Jenner's recent birthday party.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old actor attended Jenner's 25th birthday bash, where he donned an oxygen mask as a part of his costume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume," one user tweeted as another added, "why is no one calling out Jaden Smith for being an absolute idiot &thinking wearing an oxygen mask as a costume was cute."

Smith, posting to Instagram on Monday, seemingly addressed the criticism for his attire, alluding that he was portraying John David Washington's character from the recently released film Tenet and not making light of the current health crisis with his look. "We Live In A Twilight World," Smith captioned his post.

Despite Smith's apparent clarification that his costume was based on the character from the Christopher Nolan film, many still took an issue with the rapper attending the event in the first place.

As one social media user defended Smith on Twitter, writing, "I feel like it’s from the movie tenet that just came out," alongside a shot of the film's poster, another user replied back, "so? it‘s still tone deaf. he could‘ve literally picked ANY other costume and stayed [the f---] HOME."

Another defended Smith, adding, "Do we honestly think most adults his age where staying home. Hell no. So lets put what's probably facts in perspective."

Jenner, 24, has also faced pushback online after photos from her party surfaced that showed maskless guests and no social distancing. Guests in attendance at the event were warned not to "post on social media of any kind," according to TMZ.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the event was held in Los Angeles, where everyone in attendance had to test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter.

In L.A., however, residents have been advised to not participate in large gatherings, as the state recently recorded over 300,000 coronavirus cases and over 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths, according to County of Los Angeles Public Health.

County Health Officer Muntu Davis set forward protocols that residents are expected to follow, including that events cannot last longer than two hours and must have food served in disposable containers, Deadline reports.

"There have been too many instances of people unknowingly spreading the virus at these types of gatherings, which, sadly, has led to new infections, serious illness and death," Davis said.