Jaden Smith Doesn't 'Categorize' Himself as 'Human': 'I'm My Own Thing'

Jaden Smith is here to explain his most confusing tweets.
While the 20-year-old actor and musician is known for tweeting seemingly random thoughts that don’t make sense, it turns out that he has a deeper reasoning behind them.
Smith revealed the thoughts behind some of his most iconic tweets for Huffington Post, and admitted that criticism has led him to cut back from speaking his mind on the platform.
“Yeah it has. That’s a big thing,” he said. “Every once in a while I might go crazy on Twitter and say some crazy stuff, but that has changed my relationship with Twitter and social media.”
Read on for the explanations behind his famous tweets.
This one is recent, and had fans scratching their heads at what he could mean by it. Turns out he has a very simple explanation.
“That’s true!” he told the Huffington Post. “Because I’m not gonna be categorized as a human. Oh, humans are supposed to do this or act like this or people are supposed to act like this or people are supposed to be this. I’m my own thing.”
One of Smith’s most talked about tweets is this classic. While many people were confused about it’s meaning, Smith based it off a study he read about perception.
“This one comes from a study that a scientist was saying, that the way that the eyes perceive reality is not the way we actually see it,” he explained to the Huffington Post. “So, like, we can only see three base colors, but there’s so much more on the electromagnetic spectrum of light that we could see, but our eyes are just not capable of seeing, which brought me to the realization that what we see on an everyday basis is not actually what’s there. It’s actually only what we can take in.”
Even Smith doesn’t know what this one means.
“That one? I really don’t know where my head was at with that one,” Smith said.