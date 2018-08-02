Jaden Smith Doesn't 'Categorize' Himself as 'Human': 'I'm My Own Thing'

Jaden Smith is here to explain his most confusing tweets.

While the 20-year-old actor and musician is known for tweeting seemingly random thoughts that don’t make sense, it turns out that he has a deeper reasoning behind them.

Smith revealed the thoughts behind some of his most iconic tweets for Huffington Post, and admitted that criticism has led him to cut back from speaking his mind on the platform.

“Yeah it has. That’s a big thing,” he said. “Every once in a while I might go crazy on Twitter and say some crazy stuff, but that has changed my relationship with Twitter and social media.” Read on for the explanations behind his famous tweets.