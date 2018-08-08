Watch a Red-Headed Jaden Smith Flirt Very Awkwardly in Scene from Skate Kitchen

As the new movie Skate Kitchen proves, sometimes growing up in the suburbs can be a bit dull. So when introverted Long Island skateboarder Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) discovers an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen, she welcomes the adventure of navigating a male-dominated space with new friends.

Though joining up with Skate Kitchen gives the teen a sense of excitement, it causes a falling out with her mom and lands her in a tough-to-navigate young romance with a mysterious fellow boarder (Jaden Smith).

“I’d seen you at the park the other day shredding,” he tells Camille in an exclusive clip from the film. “You were killing it.”

Smith and Vinberg in Skate Kitchen. Magnolia Pictures

Camille takes the opportunity to inquire about his fire engine red hair. Guessing that red is his favorite color, she asks, “Is that why you turned your hair red?”

He simply replies, “Yeah.”

The awkward teenage banter continues, and Camille starts to ramble. “See I like yellow, but if I tried to turn my hair yellow it’d just look blonde,” she observes. “I don’t know if blonde would be cool, a good look. Yeah, I’m gonna go inside. Bye.”

The drama is semi-biographical for Vinberg, a New York-based novice skate and co-founder of all-girl skate group, The Skate Kitchen. Smith, 20, has also dabbled with boarding since he was a kid.

Skate Kitchen opens in select theaters on Friday.